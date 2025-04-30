Maximum Pressure Sanctions On Illicit Traders Of Iranian Petroleum And Petrochemical Products

The Iranian regime continues to fuel conflict in the Middle East, advance its nuclear program, and support its terrorist partners and proxies. Today, the United States is taking action to stem the flow of revenue that the regime uses to fund these destabilizing activities. The Department of State is imposing sanctions on seven entities engaged in Iranian petroleum products and petrochemical products trade and is identifying two vessels as blocked property.

This action includes the designation of four sellers of Iranian petrochemicals and one purchaser who have generated hundreds of millions of dollars in illicit funds for Iran’s destabilizing activities. These companies send Iranian-origin petrochemicals and petrochemical products to third party countries and enable Iran to evade sanctions and continue to generate revenue.

The Department of State is also sanctioning one marine management company for transporting Iranian petroleum products. Two vessels managed by this company are also being identified as blocked property. Iran’s energy exports are enabled by a network of such illicit shipping facilitators in multiple jurisdictions who, through obfuscation and deception, load and transport Iranian petroleum products for sale to buyers in Asia.

The Department of State is additionally sanctioning an Iran-based cargo inspection company. Such companies are hired by buyers and shippers of cargo as third-party actors to ensure and certify that a purchased cargo is properly loaded onto the vessel transporting it. By doing so, they reduce the risk these sanctions violators face, thereby playing an important role in the supply chains for illicit Iranian energy products.

All targets are being designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13846, which authorizes and reimposes certain sanctions with respect to Iran Federal Register : Reimposing Certain Sanctions With Respect to Iran

The Department is designating the following entities pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran:

Pursuant to section 3(a)(ii) of E.O. 13846, the following entities are being designated for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petroleum or petroleum products from Iran:



KEYHAN SANJESH AZMA is an Iran-based cargo surveyor/inspection company that has inspected the loading of tankers complicit in working with U.S.-designated TRILIANCE PETROCHEMICAL CO. LTD. Treasury Sanctions Companies for Enabling the Shipment and Sale of Iranian Petrochemicals | U.S. Department of the Treasury to evade sanctions. KEYHAN SANJESH AZMA, acting on the behalf of its customer, knowingly engaged in a significant transaction of petroleum products from Iran in November 2022, when the company documented and certified the loading of Iranian petroleum products onto the tanker Leonid. KEYHAN SANJESH AZMA continues to act as a cargo surveyor for the loading of Iranian petroleum and petroleum products, doing so at least as recently as August 2024, when it certified the loading of Iranian petroleum products onto several vessels from Tombak Port, Iran. VROOM MARINE VENTURE FZE (VROOM) is the UAE-based commercial manager of the tankers ELOISE and OLIA. Through the vessels, it has managed over the years it has transported multiple shipments of Iranian petroleum products, including naphtha.

The following vessels are being identified as property in which VROOM has an interest:



ELOISE (IMO: 9233234) OLIA (IMO: 9268112)

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

As a result of today’s sanctions-related actions, and in accordance with E.O. 13846, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to the Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Additionally, all entities and individuals that have ownership, either directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked.

All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.

The power and integrity of U.S. government sanctions derive not only from the U.S. government’s ability to designate and add persons to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List, but also from its willingness to remove persons from the SDN List consistent with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior.

Petitions for removal from the SDN List may be sent to:

.... Petitioners may also refer to the Department of State’s Delisting Guidance page.