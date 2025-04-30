Joint Statement On Efforts To Support Peace In Eastern Democratic Republic Of The Congo

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the French Republic, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Rwanda, and the Republic of Togo.

Begin Text.

Following the trilateral meeting held in Doha on March 18, 2025, between the Heads of State of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Rwanda, and the State of Qatar, and in continuation of the ongoing efforts to resolve the situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, representatives from the Togolese Republic, the United States of America, France, the State of Qatar, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda, convened in Doha to reiterate their shared commitment to peace, stability and economic development in the Great Lakes region.

The discussions focused on the efforts to address the situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the ongoing dialogue between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Alliance Fleuve Congo/March 23rd (AFC/M23) movement, and the humanitarian situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, which continues to demand an urgent and coordinated response. The representatives welcomed the joint declaration between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the AFC/M23, facilitated by the State of Qatar, on their commitments to the ceasefire, an urgent priority to facilitate humanitarian assistance. The representatives also agreed on the importance for the future of the region to address through dialogue the root causes of the ongoing crises and the challenges to sustainable peace. The representatives reaffirmed their joint position on the urgent need for the disputing parties to resolve this conflict without delay, taking into consideration African Union and United Nations pertinent resolutions, and in line with commitments to the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries.

The representatives commended the progress achieved following the joint EAC-SADC summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on February 8, 2025. They welcomed the significant advancements marked by the signing of the Declaration of Principles in Washington D.C. on April 25, 2025, and expressed their readiness to contribute to the ongoing efforts that promote mutual trust, sustainable ceasefire, and a peaceful resolution to the conflict, including the efforts by the EAC and SADC under the auspices of the African Union led by His Excellency Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of the Togolese Republic and the African Union’s appointed mediator in this conflict.

Finally, the representatives expressed their appreciation to the State of Qatar for hosting the discussions, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to continued dialogue and collective action toward a peaceful and stable future for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region.

End Text.