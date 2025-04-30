K’Taka Govt Welcomes Centre’S Caste Census Move, Urges Other 'Key Surveys' Alongside

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 30 (IANS) The Congress-led government in Karnataka, while welcoming the Central government's decision to conduct a caste census in the country, urged that a social, economic, and educational survey should also be conducted alongside the caste census.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah released a statement in this regard on Wednesday following the decision of the Union Cabinet.

He stated: "Our government wholeheartedly welcomes the decision of the central government to conduct a caste census along with the population census. At the same time, I urge the Central government to also conduct a social, economic, and educational survey along with the caste census.”

“In Karnataka, we not only conducted a caste census but also carried out a survey of the social, economic, and educational conditions alongside it. Based on this data, efforts have been made to revise the existing reservation policy and to increase its limit. I believe that along with the caste census, the central government will complete this process as well,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

The primary objective of a caste-based social, economic, and educational survey is to frame a scientific reservation policy. Every time cases related to reservations have come up for hearing, the Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasized the need for such a survey, and this is something the central government must take note of, CM Siddaramaiah emphasised.

“It was during my tenure as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Dharam Singh government in Karnataka that we constituted a Permanent Backward Classes Commission and decided to conduct a social, economic, and educational survey along with caste data. Due to various reasons, that decision could not be implemented at the time. I had to become the Chief Minister again to bring that decision to fruition,” he maintained.

“I congratulate Congress leader, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who has fully supported the decision to raise the reservation ceiling along with the caste census, and who has made it a part of the party's national agenda and campaigned across the country. Even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not openly acknowledge it, the nation knows that it is due to Rahul Gandhi's relentless efforts and pressure that the decision to conduct a caste census has now been taken,” Siddaramaiah claimed.

“It is a welcome development that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the government under its leadership, which for years criticized the caste census claiming it would increase caste conflicts and divide society, and accused it of being a conspiracy to divide the Hindu community, have finally understood the social significance of the caste census,” he noted.

"Caste is a reality in India's social structure. Denying its existence is self-deception. Only by acknowledging the reality of caste can efforts be made to eradicate it. I strongly believe that the annihilation of caste is possible only by eliminating economic and social inequalities,” Siddaramaiah stated.

The report of the social, economic, and educational survey conducted in Karnataka is ready. The state unit of the BJP is opposing it by putting forth various objections. Using this survey as a base, efforts are also underway to revise the reservation policy and increase the present 50 per cent ceiling.

“I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counsel and advise the leaders of the BJP's state unit, who are obstructing these efforts,” he demanded.

Just as they initially criticised our party's "Five Guarantees" scheme and later incorporated it into their own agenda, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's adoption of our caste census programme is proof that the Congress' policies and programmes are truly people-centric, Siddaramaiah claimed.

The caste-based social, economic, and educational survey conducted by the Karnataka government is a complete and ideal model. The state government is ready to offer any advice and cooperation to the central government in this regard, he stated.