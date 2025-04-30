Pakistan Fears Indian Attack In 24-36 Hours

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Pakistan on Wednesday claimed having“credible intelligence” reports about India's plans to conduct a military action on it in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar expressed concerns at India's war hysteria as tensions between the two nuclear-capable nations simmer over a recent attack in the Pahalgam area of India-held Kashmir.

On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted his military commanders full operational freedom to respond to last week's deadly assault in Kashmir valley.

“We have credible intelligence that India intends carrying out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the basis of concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident,” Tarar told a media briefing.

He insisted Pakistan itself had been the victim of terrorism and could feel the pain of the scourge. He said Pakistan had always condemned it terrorism in all its forms and manifestations anywhere in the world.

He accused India of rejecting Pakistan's proposal for transparent and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts to ascertain the truth.

The minister regretted:“Unfortunately, India seems to have decided to tread the dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation, which will have catastrophic consequences for the region and beyond.”

Pledging a decisive response to any military adventurism by India, he asked the international community to keep an eye on New Delhi's escalatory actions.

A day earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had calls with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and India's foreign minister to express deep concern at rising tensions.

The UN chief's spokesman said Guterres underlined the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences.“

He offered his good offices to support de-escalation efforts,” Stephane Dujarric added.

During the call, Premier Sharif highlighted the significant sacrifices rendered by the country in the global war against terror.

Pakistan would defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity with full force in case of any misadventure by India, the prime minister pledged.

The UN chief commended Pakistan's efforts for peace in South Asia, warning the world could not afford any escalation in the region at the crucial time.

