UN Pledges More Aid For Afghan Refugees

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations says efforts are underway to work effectively with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to address the challenges faced by Afghan refugees.

Special Representative of the Secretary-General and UNAMA head Roza Otunbayeva said this at a meeting with Minister of Refugee and Repatriation Maulvi Abdul Kabir here late on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation (MoRR) said in a statement Otunbayeva assured the Afghan side of continued support for refugees, pledging additional financial resources would be mobilised to enhance assistance.

She added UNAMA was striving to cooperate with the caretaker government in order to effectively respond to the issues affecting refugees.

According to her, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator was currently conducting a close assessment of the situation in Afghanistan.

The UNAMA chief hoped that the level of support for Afghan refugees would increase.

Otunbayeva also stressed the importance of political dialogue with the interim government, saying all issues of concern be addressed through appropriate mechanisms.

For his part, Maulvi Abdul Kabir said numerous facilities and services had been provided at temporary camps for returnees and the distribution of permanent settlements was progressing well, with 58 of townships allocated to refugees so far.

He stressed the need for an increase in assistance to refugees and called on UN agencies to contribute to the construction of housing units for them.

He reaffirmed the IEA's support for engagement with the international community and its readiness to cooperate with all parties within the framework of Sharia. He assured Afghanistan posed no threat to any country.

The deadline set by Pakistan for the deportation of Afghan refugees expired on 31 March.

Reports indicate that more than 100,000 Afghans have since been forcibly sent to their homeland.

kk