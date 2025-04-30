4Th Round Of Iranus Talks To Be Held In Italy

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The fourth round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on Iran's nuclear program would be held in Rome, the capital of Italy, a media report on Wednesday.

At a government meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araqchi said the fourth round of nuclear talks with the US would be held in Rome city of Italy. Rome has been designated as the venue for talks by host country (Oman) for technical and logistical reasons, Mehr News reported .

“The goal of the negotiations is to resolve differences and reach a common understanding. The next round of negotiations will be in Rome”: he added.

Araqchi said:“The host is Oman, and for logistical reasons they decided to hold the talks in Rome. In our opinion, the venue for the talks is not a very important place to waste time on”.

According to reports, the two sides are scheduled to hold the fourth round of talks on Iran's nuclear program and sanctions against the country next Saturday.

Previously, three rounds of these negotiations were held in the cities of Muscat, Oman, and Rome, Italy, hosted and mediated by Oman.

hz/ma