Afghanistan, Iran Pledge Cooperation In Agriculture Sector

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan and Iranian officials have discussed the development of industrial agriculture, investment in agricultural products, strengthening private sector and emphasized continuation of bilateral cooperation in various fields of agriculture and livestock.

In a statement, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock wrote deputy minister Maulvi Sadr Azam Osmani met with Iran's Minister of Agricultural Jihad, Gholam Reza Nooi Qazaljeh, during his official visit to Tehran.

During this visit, both sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, irrigation, and livestock, the report added.

They also exchanged views on the development of industrial agriculture, investment in agricultural products, and strengthening the private sector, and emphasized the continuation of bilateral cooperation in various fields of agriculture and livestock.

It said Qazaljeh expressed his country's interest in initiating and strengthening joint agriculture cooperation.

He proposed the establishment of a joint agricultural commission between the two countries and explained preparing and signing cooperation documents within the framework of this commission could further strengthen relations between the two countries.

The Iranian Minister said his country would provide technical and engineering services to Afghanistan in agriculture sector.

Osmani welcomed the invitation from Iran to participate in the export exhibition (Expo 2025) and expressed satisfaction with the development of economic and trade cooperation between Afghanistan and Iran over the past three years.

The continuation of this process could pave the way for new joint projects in the agriculture and livestock sectors, he explained.

Meanwhile, he referred to efforts of the Islamic Emirate in strengthening agricultural institutions and called the Qushtepa Canal a major example of these efforts.

