Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
5 Hospitalized After Speedy Car Crashes Into Wall In Logar

5 Hospitalized After Speedy Car Crashes Into Wall In Logar


2025-04-30 02:00:23
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Five people including women and a child have been injured in a traffic accident in central Logar province, an official said on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Maulvi Ahmadullah Anas told Pajhwok Afghan News a speedy vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a wall in Kanjank area on the Kabul-Logar highway today.

He said three women, a man and a child were injured in the accident.

According to him, the injured were first evacuated to Naib Aminullah Khan Logari 300-bed hospital in critical condition and then shifted to Kabul for treatment.

He attributed the accident to reckless driving.

hz/ma

MENAFN30042025000174011037ID1109492414

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search