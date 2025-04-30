5 Hospitalized After Speedy Car Crashes Into Wall In Logar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Five people including women and a child have been injured in a traffic accident in central Logar province, an official said on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Maulvi Ahmadullah Anas told Pajhwok Afghan News a speedy vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a wall in Kanjank area on the Kabul-Logar highway today.

He said three women, a man and a child were injured in the accident.

According to him, the injured were first evacuated to Naib Aminullah Khan Logari 300-bed hospital in critical condition and then shifted to Kabul for treatment.

He attributed the accident to reckless driving.

