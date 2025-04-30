5 Hospitalized After Speedy Car Crashes Into Wall In Logar
PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Five people including women and a child have been injured in a traffic accident in central Logar province, an official said on Wednesday.
Police spokesman Maulvi Ahmadullah Anas told Pajhwok Afghan News a speedy vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a wall in Kanjank area on the Kabul-Logar highway today.
He said three women, a man and a child were injured in the accident.
According to him, the injured were first evacuated to Naib Aminullah Khan Logari 300-bed hospital in critical condition and then shifted to Kabul for treatment.
He attributed the accident to reckless driving.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment