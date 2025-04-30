IEA Leadership-Led EC Approves Six-Month Livestock Exports

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The second special meeting of the Economic Commission, chaired by the Supreme Leader of the caretaker government, has approved livestock exports to foreign countries for six months of the current year.

It also tasked the Administrative Office to develop a comprehensive procedure to facilitate investment.

The meeting was presided by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) supreme leader, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs office said in a statement.

Earlier, the first meeting of the economic commission was held under the leadership of the IEA supreme leader.

Without giving further details, the statement said that a structured mechanism was approved to allow livestock exports abroad for six months annually. After this period, the previous export practices will resume.

Additionally, the Administrative Office was instructed to coordinate with relevant ministries and develop a comprehensive procedure aimed at speeding up the processing of investors' and traders' activities within IEA institutions, and addressing existing challenges across all sectors.

The statement added various ministries and departments also presented their reports on the implementation of decisions made in the previous session chaired by the IEA leadership.

