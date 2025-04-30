Chah Ab Residents Urge Public Services From Mining Revenue

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

TAKHAR (Pajhwok): Residents of Chah Ab district in northern Takhar province have urged the caretaker government to invest revenues from local mining operations in essential services for them such as construction of roads, clinics and schools.

Abdul Ghafour Samti, a local resident, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“We have many problems. Our roads are in very poor condition. They extract our gold, but we receive no benefit from it.”

He urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to allocate a portion of the mining income for constructing basic infrastructure, including roads, school buildings and health centres.

Another resident, Syed Mukhtar, echoed the same demand: “We request the caretaker government officials to pay attention to the local population and use the income from our gold mines to pave the roads and establish schools.”

Mohammad Omar Kunduzi, an economic analyst based in Takhar, emphasised the importance of mining for increasing state revenue and improving the country's economic situation.

He said:“The government needs a comprehensive plan for mineral extraction. It must conduct impact assessments before mining begins. If a mine is identified in a specific area, the government should first assess the needs of the families living there and prepare to address potential problems.”

He insisted that part of the mining revenue must be reinvested in the development of local communities affected by extraction activities.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Isa, an official from a mining company operating in Chah Ab, said:“We thank the Islamic Emirate for facilitating our operations. We have a cooperative relationship with the government, and our company has created job opportunities for many locals.”

Chah Ab district administrative chief Maulvi Abdul Qadir Hamed confirmed that residents' concerns and requests have been forwarded to higher authorities and will be addressed soon.

He added that companies operating in the mining sector have also been allocated specific land near their extraction sites to streamline their activities and have been instructed to build roads in those areas.

According to the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, Takhar province holds multiple mineral resources, including the Pashan gold deposit in the Samti area, along with sites in Nooraba, Hisar, and Anjir.

Other minerals include salt in Taqcha and Chal, quartz in Farkhar, asbestos in Dehna Sultan, coal, and mineral water in Farkhar and Bazark.

