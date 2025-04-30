Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Face Mask For Bipap Machines (OCC-1763)

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a nurse, I wanted to create an improved face mask for use with a Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure machine," said an inventor, from Anaheim, Calif., "so I invented the SUCTION TUBE FOR BIPAP MASK. My design would work together with the BiPAP mask to evacuate any body fluids from a patient's mouth and nose when wearing and using the BiPAP mask."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved face mask for use with a Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machine. In doing so, it would evacuate body fluids from within the mask. As a result, it reduces the risk of aspirating such body fluids, and it provides added safety for users. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who use Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machines, medical facilities, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OCC-1763, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED