The Landing At Lakewood Harbour Announces Grand Opening Of Luxury Apartments In Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Landing at Lakewood Harbour proudly announces its official grand opening on May 1, 2025 . Located in Lexington's historic Chevy Chase neighborhood and positioned along the scenic shores of Lake Fontaine, The Landing introduces a fresh standard of refined, maintenance-free living in Central Kentucky.

Positioned on the banks of Lake Fontaine, across from The Island neighborhood, The Landing offers a rare waterside retreat in the 40502-zip code. 25 renters are set to move into their new lakeside homes at opening.

This thoughtfully designed apartment community blends classic Southern charm with modern luxury. Residents can enjoy spacious, high-end apartments complete with chef-inspired kitchens, luxury vinyl plank flooring, in-unit laundry, and private balconies-some offering picturesque lakeside views. Community features include an in-ground parking garage, resort-style pool, and a collection of premium amenity decks curated for comfort, connection, and relaxation.

The Landing at Lakewood Harbour caters to a diverse range of residents-from retirees looking for stress-free elegance, to professionals seeking a serene retreat, to part-time Lexington residents in search of a second home close to family.

This development is owned by Andover Management Group and follows Andover Construction's successful sale of 15 townhomes along Lake Fontaine which adds to the company's growing portfolio of 792 apartment homes across the region. With proven success in both multifamily housing and self-storage, including its 85,000 sq. ft. Citadel Self Storage location on Richmond Road, Andover Management continues to make meaningful contributions to Lexington's residential landscape.

Now leasing and scheduling open house tours, The Landing at Lakewood Harbour invites prospective residents to explore the future of luxury living. Tours are available daily by calling 859-241-1967, visiting our website at harbourlandingky or by stopping by the leasing office.

About Andover Management Group:

Andover Management Group is a Lexington-based real estate development and property management firm dedicated to creating thoughtful, high-quality living environments. With a focus on both innovation and community, Andover's portfolio includes residential, commercial, and storage developments across Central Kentucky.

