Meijer Opens Independence Market To Clarkston Community

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Independence Market represents a way to provide convenience to our customers here on the east side of Michigan, where communities are growing, and residents are looking for shopping opportunities close to home that offer value and fit their busy lifestyles," Independence Market Store Director Robert Lajcaj said. "We've worked to create a vibrant and welcoming space here to help meet the needs of the neighborhood and surrounding areas."

Lajcaj and his team welcomed the first customers into the market with cheers and a round of applause when the doors opened at 7 a.m., followed later by a ribbon-cutting event featuring remarks from Meijer Executive Chairman Hank Meijer and Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes.

"Meijer is committed to investing in the communities where our customers and team members live and work, and that philosophy will guide how our Independence Market team embraces the community," Keyes said. "We value this community and are excited to continue growing our presence here to provide even more convenience for our neighbors."

Located at 5820 Waldon Road in Clarkston, Independence Market is the largest to date of the retailer's neighborhood markets at 50,000 square feet. It offers a wide range of groceries and other products, including fresh meat and deli items, fresh produce, floral and gift shop, and Meijer and national brand grocery items. It also carries thousands of local favorites, including coffee from Shaded Bloom Coffee Roasters, skin care products from Allow Nourishment, and ice cream from Cook's Dairy Farm. The store's larger size allows it to offer more extensive grocery options as well as an expanded health and beauty department.

Another Independence Market highlight is Honcho A-Go-Go, a restaurant and café space featuring coffee, baked goods from Union Joints, and Latin street food. The menu features smoked meats offered in tacos, burritos and rice bowls, as well as the fan-favorite Honcho Walking Taco. The restaurant is an outpost of downtown Clarkston's Honcho Latin Street Food & Coffee, and features a 36-seat indoor seating area, as well as access to the outdoor patio. Honcho A-Go-Go is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Local artist Chelsea Hensbergen of Earth and Ether Art recently completed a mural on the building's exterior facing the patio. The mural was inspired by a desire to engage the community, honor the lakes and geography of the region and showcase Michigan-grown produce.

Independence Market offers the Meijer mPerks rewards program , which allows customers to earn points on purchases toward future savings. In addition to being easily accessible to the new housing developments nearby, the store is also in close proximity to the community walking path and features electric vehicle charging stations for customer use. The store also accepts WIC and SNAP benefits, and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

During the past week, Independence Market demonstrated its support of the community by donating to three local organizations important to the store team and community. The retailer donated $10,000 to Social Medium , an organization that creates a safe space for teens to practice art therapy. In addition, the team donated $10,000 to On a Dragonfly's Wings , an organization that aims to break the stigma of mental health and suicide, as well as $5,000 to The Happy Teeth Project , providing funding and resources to children who lack access to dental care.

Meijer donates at least 6 percent of its net profit to charitable organizations annually, and each store works with local food banks and pantries to help fight hunger. Since 2008, the retailer's Simply Give program has generated millions of dollars for its food pantry partners throughout the Midwest. Independence Market selected Clarkston United Methodist Church Food Pantry as its first Simply Give pantry partner.

