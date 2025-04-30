JERA Americas Holds Second Annual Spring Volunteer Day Event

"Collaboration with a broader purpose of supporting our communities brings great happiness and satisfaction."



Children's Museum Houston

Dress for Success Houston

Houston Public Library

Kids' Meals Houston

Project Sunshine United Services Organization (USO)

Volunteer opportunities are offered to employees annually and are one of the ways JERA Americas ensures it keeps its values front of mind. The Company values are Sustainability, Happy, Adaptable, Passionate, Entrepreneurial (SHAPE ). Sustainability is the primary company value, and it encompasses safety, and environmental, social, and financial sustainability.

"We have several volunteer efforts initiated at our various offices and generating facilities throughout the year. Our Spring Volunteer Day is an opportunity for our employees to engage in teamwork across our organization," said Cindy Garcia, JERA Americas Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources and General Affairs. "Such collaboration with a broader purpose of supporting our communities enables us to connect in a way that brings great happiness and satisfaction."

JERA Americas also offers two days of paid time off for team members to volunteer at the charities of their choice throughout the year. And as part of its best-in-class benefits, the company provides family-sustaining jobs, premium-paid healthcare and welfare benefits, and a flexible and positive work environment.

ABOUT JERA AMERICAS

JERA Americas is supporting an energy transition in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. The company is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based JERA, which stands for Japan's Energy for a New Era. JERA produces about 30% of all electricity in Japan.

