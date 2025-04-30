MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund April 30, 2025

Announcement no. 276

Minutes from the Ordinary General Meeting

The Board of Directors of German High Street Properties A/S (company registration no. 30691644) held its ordinary general meeting on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Søllerødvej 64, 2840 Holte.

The following decisions were made at the general meeting:

1. The Board of Directors report on the company's activities in the past year was approved.

2. The annual report for 2024 was approved, and discharge was granted to the company's Board of Directors and management.

3. The Board of Directors' proposal for the allocation of results according to the 2024 annual report was approved.

4. The Board of Directors proposal for board remuneration and the remuneration report was approved.

5. Beierholm (CVR-no. 32895468) Certified Public Accountants Partnership was elected as the company's new auditor.

6. Mr. Hans Thygesen and Mr. Claude Olof Nikolaj Zethraeus were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

Mrs. Jutta Steinert resigned as a board member and Mr. René Angenend was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. A description of each board member's background and management duties is attached as Appendix 1 and Appendix 2 and is also available on the company's website,

7. Proposals from the Board of Directors or shareholders.

7.1. The Board of Directors' proposal regarding Articles of Association 4.1–4.3 on authorization to increase the company's capital did not obtain a majority.

7.2. The shareholders' proposal regarding the divestment of the Company's properties and the subsequent liquidation of the Company did not obtain a majority.

8. The general meeting granted the Chairman of the ordinary general meeting authority to report the decisions made at the general meeting to the Danish Business Authority.

9. There were no further items for consideration at the general meeting. The full minutes of the ordinary general meeting and the Q&A overview from the general meeting is available on the company's website, .



On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Hans Thygesen

Chairman

Attachments



276 - Appendix 2 Board of Directors and Management 276 - Appendix 1 CV