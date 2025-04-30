Emmy Winners Sean And Michele Kanan Join Forces With Guardian SPCA

Sean Kanan

Elite Team of Industry Leaders to Spearhead Fundraising and Partnerships for New Animal Welfare Task Force

- Sean Kanan, ActorWILDOMAR, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Guardian SPCA, a local chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), in collaboration with State Humane Services, will present credentials to Sean and Michele Kanan as the first official members of its newly formed Special Services Unit. This elite task force is dedicated to rallying resources and building support to protect animals and end cruelty.The Special Services Unit is composed of highly skilled and accomplished professionals who bring their unique talents and networks to advance Guardian SPCA's mission. Through strategic fundraising initiatives, community partnerships, engaging events, and innovative campaigns, this distinguished team will play a vital role in empowering investigations, rescues, and justice for animals in need.Emmy Award–winning actor, producer, and author Sean Kanan-best known for his role as Mike Barnes in The Karate Kid Part III and Netflix's Cobra Kai-joins forces with Emmy Award–winning producer, writer, and director Michele Kanan as inaugural members of the Special Services Unit. Together, they will leverage their leadership and creative influence to drive impactful fundraising efforts and expand community engagement on behalf of Guardian SPCA.The credentialing ceremony will take place at 12:30 p.m. on May 2nd, 2025, in the AFV Learning Center at the Animal Friends of the Valley Animal Shelter at 33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, Calif. 92595. Members of the media and the public are invited to attend and celebrate this important step toward a stronger future for animal welfare.About Guardian SPCAGuardian SPCA is a Wildomar-based nonprofit dedicated to preventing cruelty and promoting the health and welfare of animals through investigations, rescue services, community outreach, and education. The organization operates independently under the SPCA model, which was first established in London in 1824 to prevent cruelty and promote kindness toward animals.Media Contact:Dr. Rob GarciaEmail: ...Phone: (619) 316-1856Rob GarciaShift Magazine+1 619-316-1856...

Rob Garcia

Shift Magazine

+1 619-316-1856

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.