Nachla Law Proudly Celebrates 20 Years Of Serving The Oakville Community

Nachla Law Office Building

Nachla Law celebrates 20 years of serving Oakville with compassionate, client-centered legal services in family law, real estate, wills and estates, and more.

- Dorisa Nachla

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nachla Law is proud to announce the celebration of its 20th anniversary serving the Oakville community. Over the past two decades, the firm has built a reputation for its client-centred approach, compassionate service, and innovative legal solutions, positioning itself as a trusted provider of family law , real estate , and Wills and Estates.

A Legacy of Service and Dedication

Founded in 2005 by Dorisa Nachla, the firm has evolved from a sole practitioner office to a growing team of legal professionals dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of the Oakville community. Dorisa Nachla, called to the bar in 1998, worked in several family law firms before deciding to open Nachla Law with the goal of offering a more personal, accessible, and client-focused legal service.

The firm initially focused on family law litigation, traditional lawyer-to-lawyer negotiations, and lawyer-assisted mediation, with a strong commitment to advocating for fathers in custody battles. Over the years, however, the firm has expanded its services to include real estate, wills and estates, and even corporate/commercial law, offering clients a one-stop shop for legal services.

“I wanted to create a space where clients felt heard, valued, and educated about their legal options,” said Dorisa Nachla, Founder and Lead Family Lawyer.“The last 20 years have been a journey of growth, not only for the firm but for me personally, as I strive to be a lawyer who provides service with empathy and understanding, especially during life's toughest moments.”

Milestones and Achievements

Throughout its journey, Nachla Law has celebrated many milestones that reflect the firm's growth and success. Some of the key achievements include:

- Opening the office on Kerr Street in 2008, which marked the firm's expansion and its commitment to providing accessible, community-oriented legal services.

- Expansion of the office twice in 2011 and 2015 to accommodate the growing team and client base.

- Being nominated for the Oakville Chamber of Commerce Community Builder of the Year in 2016 for its dedication to community outreach.

- Opening a Mississauga office in 2012, allowing the firm to serve more clients across Ontario.

- Expanding into collaborative family law and mediation services, with the launch of Oakville Mediation Centre coming soon.

- Dorisa Nachla becoming certified as a Collaborative Family Law Lawyer in 2011 and a Mediator in 2013.

The firm's commitment to community involvement is another proud aspect of its 20-year journey. Nachla Law has worked with numerous local organizations, including Brave Beginnings, which helps women survivors of intimate partner violence, and Wellspring Cancer Support Centre. The firm has also hosted and contributed to events such as the Oakville Parent Child Centre's Halloween Boogie, Breakfast with Santa, and many others.

“We are not just a law firm-we are a part of this community,” Dorisa added.“We strive to give back through our involvement in events and initiatives that have a direct positive impact on people's lives.”

Adapting Through Challenges

The last two decades have not been without challenges, both personally and professionally. Dorisa faced significant personal hurdles when her son was diagnosed with leukemia in 2020. Despite being in the ICU and undergoing months of treatment, the team at Nachla Law stepped up, ensuring the firm continued its operations without interruption.

"The support I received from my team during that time was invaluable,” Dorisa reflects.“The firm didn't skip a beat, and that's what makes Nachla Law so special-we're a team that truly looks out for one another and for our clients."

Another challenge was the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced businesses to quickly adapt. Nachla Law embraced virtual consultations and meetings, ensuring clients had continued access to legal support, regardless of geographical limitations. The firm also maintained its commitment to affordable and accessible legal services through the transition to virtual platforms.

Looking Forward to the Next 20 Years

Looking ahead, Nachla Law remains committed to evolving with the times. The firm is embracing new legal technologies, offering virtual consultations, and expanding its mediation services with the upcoming Oakville Mediation Centre.

“Our vision for the next 5-10 years is to continue growing and adapting to the needs of our clients while maintaining the high standards of service we've established over the past two decades. Whether we are helping families through difficult divorces, or the loss of a loved one, guiding clients through real estate transactions, or providing advice on estate planning, we will always focus on delivering the best possible outcome for every individual.” Dorisa shared.

“We look forward to take advantage of all opportunities to evolve with new and innovative out-of-court resolutions and technology. Our new passion project is“Oakville Mediation Centre”.

A Focus on Client-Centered Service

One of the distinguishing factors of Nachla Law is its client-centered approach. The firm's commitment to treating clients with respect, transparency, and compassion has been a cornerstone of its success. From the very beginning, Dorisa Nachla sought to create a law firm that put people's needs first. This was reflected in early decisions like offering flat fee schedules for most services, which eliminated surprise legal costs and provided clients with financial clarity and peace of mind..

“I wanted to make sure that legal services were accessible and that clients felt they had the tools and information they needed to make informed decisions,” Dorisa said.“We've always focused on education, transparency, and providing the best possible service at an affordable price.”

The firm also places great emphasis on clear communication, with direct access to lawyers and regular status updates. They do not rely on automated phone systems, ensuring that clients speak directly with someone during office hours.

About Nachla Law

Nachla Law is a family-focused law firm located in Oakville, Ontario. The firm provides a wide range of legal services, including family law, real estate, wills and estates, notaries, and corporate law. With a team of experienced lawyers and support staff, Nachla Law is dedicated to providing personalized, client-centered legal solutions at accessible prices.

The firm specializes in Family Law, Real Estate, and Wills and Estates (including Powers of Attorney and Probates) because the 3 areas of law go together and because it means that the lawyers at Nachla Law provide more comprehensive legal advice in all 3 areas. Through its transparent flat fee structures and commitment to educating clients, Nachla Law offers peace of mind to individuals and families facing challenging legal situations.

A Community-Focused Legacy

Nachla Law has built its reputation not just as a law firm, but as a vital part of the Oakville community. From charitable initiatives to community outreach, the firm has remained deeply committed to supporting the people it serves.

“We're proud of our legacy in this community, and we're even more excited about what's to come” Dorisa says.“The next 20 years will be about continuing to serve our clients, staying ahead of legal trends, and finding new ways to make legal services more accessible to everyone. We look forward to taking advantage of all opportunities to evolve with new and innovative out-of-court resolutions and technology. Our new passion project is“Oakville Mediation Centre”.

Dorisa Nachla

Nachla Law

+1 905-290-1965

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.