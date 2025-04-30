TEAMSTERS LOCAL 469 WINS BIG IN CANNABIS

Union Ratifies First Contract in New Jersey, Organizes New Dispensary

HAZLET, N.J., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 469 has ratified its first collective bargaining agreement in the cannabis industry and organized another dispensary in less than one month.

"This is a core industry for our union and a major priority for us," said Michael Broderick, Local 469 President. 'We look forward to organizing even more cannabis facilities and negotiating even more contracts that deliver the respect and compensation that our members deserve."

Local 469 members at Garden Society ratified their first contract after organizing with the union less than six months ago. The collective bargaining agreement includes a wage increase of more than 30 percent over the course of three years, increased paid time off and overtime, employer-funded retirement contributions, and protections against unjust discipline and subcontracting.

"What you're seeing in New Jersey in indicative of what you're going to see all over the country," said Jesse Case, Teamsters Food Processing Division Director. "We're winning the best contracts in cannabis because we're the best union in cannabis."

A few days before Garden Society Teamsters ratified their first contract, workers at the Cannabist in Mays Landing, N.J. voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 469.

"I'm looking forward to the support a Teamsters contract will provide," said Abby Hill, a Cannabist worker who voted to join Local 469. "I'm excited for what the future holds for us."

Teamsters Local 469 represents over 4,000 workers throughout New Jersey.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 469

