Century Communities Now Selling At Ivory In Jurupa Valley, California

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Now selling from the $400s, townhomes at Ivory boast included smart home features, premium appliances, and designer-selected finishes, plus access to private community amenities like a dog area, playground, picnic tables, trails, and an exercise station.

Learn more and explore available homes at .

"Ivory offers a prime location with convenient access to all that the Inland Empire has to offer," said Justin Brewer, Southern California Division President. "We're excited to walk buyers through our stunning townhome floor plans, available at an incredible price point and packed with great features."

MORE ABOUT IVORY

Now selling from the $400s



Two-story townhomes

2 to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages, up to 1,554 square feet

Amenities include a dog area, exercise station, playground, trails, picnic tables, and a shaded structure

Century Home Connect® smart home package, Shaker-style cabinetry, premium appliances and more included

Convenient access to I-15 Three model homes

Community Sales Center:

9893 Crossbay Loop

Jurupa Valley, CA 92509

909.667.7667

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:



Shop homes at CenturyCommunities

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage and escrow services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.