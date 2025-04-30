Tsplus International Meeting 2025 Took Place In Bali

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LYON, France, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Set in a stunning tropical location, this annual gathering serves to strengthen the group's collective identity as a forward-looking, people-centered tech company.

The international meeting offered a balance of professional exchanges, cultural discovery, and team-building activities-reflecting the company's core values of innovation, accessibility, and international collaboration .

Founder Dominique Benoit opened the event with a strong message:“Let's be proud of what we are and what we've achieved together.” He emphasized the strength of TSplus' product portfolio, trusted by hundreds of thousands of users worldwide, and the long-term relevance of its focus on applications and cloud delivery solutions in an ever-growing market.







A Milestone of Unity, Vision and Growth

Strategic presentations throughout the week highlighted ongoing progress and upcoming priorities. Key themes included expanding presence in high-potential markets such as Japan and Canada, growing customer and partner ecosystems, and improving global brand consistency .

TSplus also continues to evolve its product and licensing offerings to meet modern IT demands. While permanent licenses remain available, a new subscription-based licensing option will soon be introduced across the entire product line-adding flexibility for customers and partners alike. More details will be shared in an upcoming release around the official launch date in May.

In line with its mission to make remote support more accessible, TSplus also announced the upcoming release of a simplified, affordable solution designed specifically for individuals -aiming to reach a broader user base with a lightweight, user-friendly approach.

International Sales Director François Stoop shared a dynamic global expansion strategy focused on both mature and emerging markets, supported by a strong partner network and enhanced training tools like the TSplus Academy.







Sales and Marketing strategies are being sharpened, with efforts to better align messaging, unify the company's visual identity, and improve internal communication across regions. Collaborative sessions during the event generated valuable insights to support these goals.

Marketing and Product leaders showcased the impact of new tools-AI-generated content, improved product videos, and redesigned documentation-all contributing to a stronger, more unified brand presence.

More than just a strategic summit, the 2025 International Meeting demonstrated TSplus' strength as a global organization driven by shared values, mutual trust, and long-term vision .







About TSplus:

TSplus is a global software company specializing in secure remote access, application delivery, and IT management solutions. With a presence in over 140 countries and more than 500,000 deployments worldwide, TSplus helps businesses of all sizes enable flexible, cost-effective, and secure digital work environments. Its suite of products-including Remote Access, Remote Support, Advanced Security, Server Monitoring -offers a comprehensive, user-friendly alternative to complex and expensive solutions. TSplus is committed to innovation, customer success, and making remote work technology accessible to everyone.

