Crown Point Health Campus Celebrates Grand Re-Opening Under New Leadership

Crown Point Health Campus Grand Reopening

Crown Point Health Campus proudly announces its official Grand Re-Opening today, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM.

- Elaine Stipanich, Senior Living Advisor

WINFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Crown Point Health Campus proudly announces its official Grand Re-Opening today, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. The celebration marks a new chapter under the management and offers an engaging evening for guests and community members.

Hosted in partnership with Crossroads Chamber, the event will feature a ceremonial ribbon cutting, guided tours, and a festive atmosphere complete with appetizers and exciting door prizes.

“We're thrilled to open our doors to the community and introduce the new team,” said Elaine Stipanich, Senior Living Advisor.“This event is more than a re-opening, it's a celebration of our commitment to our community.”

Attendees are invited to tour the facility, meet the dedicated team, and experience firsthand the enhancements that reflect Crown Point's dedication to resident-centered care.

The event will be held at:

Crown Point Health Campus

6685 E 117th Ave

Winfield, IN 46307

