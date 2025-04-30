Retail Control Systems' Thrift Production Manager Wins Overall Retailtech Solution Of The Year In 2025 Retailtech Breakthrough Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) TPM helps thrift retailers process donated goods efficiently and profitably. This cloud-based platform simplifies complex processes by replacing manual pricing and handwritten logs with digital production records, barcode tagging, and AI-driven pricing suggestions. It addresses one of the thrift industry's biggest challenges on a large scale.

Key Benefits Driving Rapid ROI

Organizations implementing TPM often experience immediate improvements in productivity, accuracy, and profitability. A critical benefit is streamlined production, as digitized workflows eliminate manual tracking and simplify essential tasks. Additionally, AI-powered pricing can suggest optimal prices based on factors such as condition, brand, and real-world resale values. Enhanced analytics play a crucial role, providing real-time dashboards that offer visibility into productivity metrics and sell-through rates by producer, store, or category. Fraud is reduced through the use of traceable barcodes and item-level data that are passed directly to point-of-sale (POS) systems. Finally, accelerated training is facilitated by an intuitive, browser-based interface that supports multiple languages.

"Before TPM, pricing and inventory were guesswork. Now we can confidently track every item from production to sale, reduce shrinkage, and ensure every dollar is maximized," said Darlene McQueen, Senior Account Executive at RCS.

Organizations that have implemented TPM have reported an increase of up to 24% in sales ticket value since adopting the solution. The platform's built-in gamification features enhance morale and support the achievement of productivity goals. Additionally, performance analytics allow managers to identify coaching opportunities for team members who show lower sell-through rates.

Technology That Adapts to Any Thrift Operation

TPM seamlessly integrates with any point-of-sale system or can operate effectively as a standalone, browser-based solution. Its flexible architecture supports multilingual capabilities, accommodating diverse workforces. The system allows for customizable pricing strategies tailored to different store formats, such as outlets versus boutiques, and features automated printing of hang tags and labels in various formats. With cloud-based updates, all locations can run on the latest version simultaneously. Furthermore, TPM ensures easy implementation across multiple locations, requiring minimal IT support.

"It's an honor to receive the 'Overall RetailTech Solution of the Year' award," said Kevin Albert, CEO of Retail Control Systems. "TPM isn't just tech-it's a revenue driver. It allows thrift retailers to be more strategic, more consistent, and ultimately more profitable. We're honored to see that value recognized with this award."

Industry Recognition Highlights Innovation in Underserved Market

The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program received thousands of nominations from over 14 countries for its 2025 awards. TPM stood out for addressing deeply rooted inefficiencies in the thrift segment-a category often underserved by traditional retail systems.

"TPM is a significant advancement in thrift retail technology, providing a tailored solution for thrift store operations," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RetailTech Breakthrough. "The Thrift Production Manager transforms challenges into opportunities for growth and success. From tracking incoming donations to setting prices, TPM helps thrift retailers run smoother operations and boost their profits."

About Retail Control Systems

Founded in 1987, Retail Control Systems provides technology solutions that help retailers succeed-from POS systems and hardware to modern tools like TPM that solve niche challenges. RCS supports over 4,000 stores across the U.S., with deep experience in both traditional and thrift retail environments. To learn more or request a demo, visit

About RetailTech Breakthrough

RetailTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to honoring excellence in retail technology companies, services, and solutions worldwide. For more information, visit retailtechbreakthrough

SOURCE Retail Control Systems