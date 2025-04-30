American Aerospace Technologies Launches Airangerx: A Deployable Surrogate System Enabling Global Demonstration Of Advanced UAS Capabilities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed to accelerate mission integration and operational readiness, AiRangerX delivers a comprehensive surrogate platform for AiRanger's cutting-edge technologies-including AI-powered autonomy, long-range BVLOS operations, advanced sensor integration, and real-time command-and-control-without the full system deployment.

"AiRangerX represents a breakthrough in how our customers and partners access and experience the AiRanger platform," said AATI CEO Chris Kluckhuhn. "With this surrogate system, we can now deliver complete demonstrations and mission capability evaluations in record time-anywhere on the globe."

Accelerating Global Access to AiRanger Technology

AiRangerX replicates the operational architecture of AATI's flagship AiRanger UAS, enabling full mission simulation, training, and evaluation of system capabilities. It is specifically designed for defense, homeland security, infrastructure monitoring, and emergency response partners who need to assess uncrewed aerial capabilities in real-world scenarios-quickly and on-site.

By offering global deployment within weeks, AiRangerX removes traditional barriers to adoption, helping decision-makers and operators experience firsthand how AiRanger enhances mission success.

Key Features and Benefits of AiRangerX:



Rapid Global Deployment : Operational anywhere in the world within weeks, enabling near-instant access to AiRanger's capabilities.

Surrogate System, Real Results : Fully replicates AiRanger's autonomy, command-and-control, and sensor integration in live demonstrations.

Full Mission Capability Demonstration : Allows real-time scenario testing for ISR, BVLOS surveillance, disaster response, border security, and more.

AI-Powered Autonomy : Demonstrates adaptive mission behavior, intelligent rerouting, and reduced operator workload.

Sensor-Driven Insights : Simulates live EO/IR, thermal, radar, and other advanced payloads to showcase operational effectiveness in complex environments. Interoperability Testing : Supports integration with existing systems, networks, and mission workflows.

Shaping the Future of Airborne Intelligence

AiRangerX reinforces AATI's commitment to pushing the boundaries of airborne intelligence, autonomy, and mission agility. By bringing these capabilities directly to decision-makers and mission planners, AATI is setting a new standard for how advanced UAS technology is introduced, tested, and adopted.

About American Aerospace Technologies, Inc.

American Aerospace Technologies, Inc. (AATI) is a leader in uncrewed aerial systems, airborne intelligence solutions, and advanced sensor integration. With deep expertise in BVLOS UAS operations and AI-driven autonomy, AATI is redefining the role of uncrewed aircraft in national security, emergency response, and infrastructure protection.

