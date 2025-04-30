AST Celebrates 60 Years Of Excellence In Innovation And Looks To The Future Of Drug Product Manufacturing

This milestone celebration sets the stage for AST's next phase of strategic growth, anchored by its revitalized Mission, Vision, and Purpose statements

TACOMA, Wash., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AST marked the launch of its 60th anniversary year at INTERPHEX 2025, using the prestigious industry event as a springboard to highlight six decades of innovation. Building on the momentum of being named "Best in Show" at INTERPHEX 2024, AST entered its 60th anniversary receiving another reputable honor: the INTERPHEX Efficiency Champion award. This back-to-back recognition highlights not only AST's legacy of innovation but also its forward-looking approach to advancing excellence across the industry.

AST was founded in Tacoma, Washington, in 1965. From the beginning, the company pursued a clear vision: provide advanced automated manufacturing solutions driven by a commitment to quality engineering, American ingenuity, and a customer-first approach. Now, for six decades, AST has been a leader in the advanced manufacturing space, and in 2004, the company leveraged its combined expertise and experience to begin providing flexible automation for life science applications.

AST's initial success was found in innovative manufacturing solutions designed and built by a small team of engineers, including prototypes and first-of-its-kind technologies that would set new standards in what was possible with automation. These early solutions would serve as the foundation for the later technologies that AST would become recognized for. AST continued to grow over the years, and the advanced solutions they provided gained a reputation for excellence across multiple industries, including hygiene, carbon fiber, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

A Timeline of Life Science Innovation.

AST has steadily evolved into a pioneer in aseptic manufacturing automation, marked by a series of industry-first innovations. In 2004, AST served its first life science customer, laying the foundation for what would become a legacy of excellence. By 2010, the company redefined industry standards with the launch of the ASEPTiCell®-the industry's first robotic multiformat machine capable of processing RTU vials, syringes, and cartridges on a single line. Building on this momentum, AST introduced the GENiSYS® product family, starting with the GENiSYS C solution in 2016, followed by the GENiSYS Lab in 2017 and the fully robotic GENiSYS R in 2018.

In 2019, AST debuted its first isolated GENiSYS C line, reinforcing its leadership in integrated aseptic solutions. Most recently, with the 2024 launch of the AtmosTM isolator, AST became the only US-based manufacturer of integrated aseptic filling lines with isolator technology, underscoring its commitment to continued innovation and turnkey solutions. Now in 2025, AST is marking the next chapter in its mission to support the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing by expanding its portfolio with the introduction of the ShieldTM glove integrity testing system and its digital suite of products and services with the launch of its digital twin tool-a preview of AST's' advanced solutions dedicated to digital and data integration.

AST's Most Trusted Partners.

One of the cornerstones of AST's strategic framework is providing innovative, customer-centric solutions for numerous stakeholders throughout the industry, comprising leading CDMOs, commercial pharmaceutical companies of every size, 503 entities, and biotech ventures. AST solutions support the broad scope of sterile product manufacturing applications, including advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), vaccine development, compounded products for hospital and health care settings, and breakthrough research and development initiatives.

AST customers have been at the forefront of delivering innovative parenteral treatments that have advanced patient-centered medicine and have led to significant progress in the treatment of rare diseases, cancers, autoimmune, and other highly targeted conditions.

"As I reflect on this significant anniversary for AST, I think of the many customers that we've been privileged to serve, the A&Es and consultants we've worked with and alongside, and the exceptional AST Team that have made this journey possible – so many of whom have become close friends," commented AST President and CEO Joe Hoff. "In marking our 60th year, AST is looking towards the future with optimism and intention. Our industry continues to move towards advanced technologies with improved, integrated processes that produce higher standards of quality and efficiency."

Looking Towards the Future: AST Revitalizes Its Mission.

As AST reflects on six decades of innovation and impact, the company remains firmly focused on the future. In alignment with this forward momentum-and to support its next phase of strategic growth-AST is proud to introduce its revitalized Mission, Vision, and Purpose statements, thoughtfully crafted to guide the company's continued evolution and long-term success.

These statements reinforce the company's core values while aligning its focus on innovation, operational excellence, and customer partnership-ensuring AST remains a trusted leader in the life science industry for decades to come.

Mission

AST develops intelligent, intuitive, and innovative solutions that minimize (and where possible eliminate) process, efficacy, and safety risks associated with drug product manufacturing. We will consider all format applications, including but not limited to vials, syringes, cartridges, infusion bags, inhalers, bottles, and devices.

Vision

AST strives to be one of our customers' most trusted partners for drug product manufacturing.

Purpose

The solutions AST delivers today enable life-changing therapies to reach more patients, in a race against time, where every day matters.

"This revitalized mission statement sets a bold course for AST's future. As we continue to lead in aseptic fill-finish solutions, we are also expanding to meet the growing demand for integrated and downstream technologies - prioritizing product efficacy, safety, and, most importantly, the long-term success of our customers," said Joe Hoff.

ABOUT AST

AST is a pioneering force in aseptic fill-finish processing technology, committed to pushing the boundaries of industry standards. With a rich history of innovation, AST delivers cutting-edge solutions that enable pharmaceutical manufacturers to achieve optimal efficiency and product quality. To learn more about AST, visit .

To keep up with AST's latest anniversary initiatives and highlights throughout the year, please visit: the-ast-story-60-years-of-innovation/ .

