Icryo CEO And Co-Founder Joins Franchise Leaders At Youngconference As Panelist

HOUSTON, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, a leading longevity and wellness franchise, is excited to announce that its CEO and Co-founder, Kyle W. Jones, will be a featured panelist at YoungConference 2025, an industry-leading event focused on the future of franchise growth and the next generation of talent leading that growth.

The conference will take place May 12-14, 2025, at the Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale, AZ. This year's conference will feature several key speakers, numerous panels, mentor-guided roundtables during lunch, and even YoungConference's own version of Shark Tank, where young franchises will compete to be crowned the hottest concept on the block.

Billed as an immersive digital and development event that will no doubt feel like a celebration at times, the conference is nonetheless tackling some of the most important and serious conversations in franchising today, including how to streamline operations, leverage emerging technologies, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and drive real revenue growth.

Begun by Zack Fishman and Ryan Hicks, YoungConference is a place for the young (and young-minded) innovators in franchising to gather and share their knowledge and strategies in navigating the ever-increasingly digital realm. Indeed, Fishman and Hicks recognized that while their older counterparts may take the lead in experiential knowledge, leaders looking to keep their franchises relevant must increasingly looking to the next generation for insight on innovation, creativity, and adoption of digital tools like social media and AI.

Jones will take the stage for a panel titled All About the EBITDA: Hot Topics to Drive Unit-Level Performance. He will join Brian Beers, the panel's moderator and President of Prenlyn Automotive Group, Megan Taylor, VP of Operations at Franchise Altitude, and Hannah Staples, COO of 100% Chiropractic.

"This session is a must-attend for any franchise owner looking to optimize their bottom line," said Jones. "At iCRYO, we are constantly innovating to improve operational efficiencies while delivering exceptional service. I look forward to discussing strategies that can help other franchise leaders achieve sustained profitability."

While it will be Jones on stage representing iCRYO, Sarah Adams, VP of Marketing at iCRYO, emphasized the importance of conferences like YoungConference in fostering business growth for the company: "Events like this allow us to tap into the next generation of franchisees and network with talented professionals in the franchisee space, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the table. It's an incredible opportunity to connect, learn, and evolve together as an industry and a business model."

Anyone looking to attend the conference can find more information about how to register at . For more information about iCRYO and its franchise opportunities, visit .

About iCRYO

Founded in 2015, iCRYO's mission is to elevate the quality of life of its team members, guests, and franchisees by providing affordable, professional, and convenient personal health services while raising the standard as a global wellness brand. To learn more about its services, locations, and franchise opportunities, visit .

iCRYO Media Contact

Robbie Jenkins

Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCRYO

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED