Hemlock Quietly Announces Opening Date And Launches Reservations, Marking A Bold New Chapter In Boise's Steakhouse Culture
Opening May 6, 2025 , Hemlock promises inventive cuisine, a dynamic ambiance, and a Prime Boise perspective on steakhouse traditions
BOISE, Idaho, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boise's culinary scene is about to welcome an exciting new chapter with the arrival of Hemlock , a boutique fine-dining steakhouse set to open on May 6, 2025 at the Inn at 500 Capito . This highly anticipated venture is led by Scott Slater and Boise native Todd Ketlinski, the creative forces behind Spitfire Tacos + Tequila . With their proven expertise and innovative vision, Hemlock is poised to redefine the steakhouse experience with an unapologetically bold approach, offering a fresh take on this timeless fine-dining tradition.
"As a Boise native, I've watched this city grow into a vibrant culinary hub, and it's an honor to contribute to that evolution with Hemlock," said Todd Ketlinski, Co-Founder of Hemlock. "This isn't just about opening a new restaurant - it's about reimagining what a steakhouse can be while continuing the legacy of this iconic space."
A Menu That Marries Tradition and Innovation
Guests can expect a refined, elevated menu anchored by premium cuts sourced from esteemed ranches, including Riverbend Ranch in Idaho Falls and Snake River Farms in Eastern Idaho. Highlights include:
-
14-ounce American Wagyu New York Strip
40-ounce Prime Porterhouse for Two
8-ounce Wagyu Skirt and 8-ounce Wagyu Denver
Complementing the steaks are inventive starters like the Table-Side Baked Potato for Two - Giant Spud with Irresponsible Additions and the Brontosaurus Bone - a 10-inch sous vide beef rib, dry-rubbed and hasselback'd. Check out the full breakfast, lunch and dinner menus here.
Elevated Mixology Meets Playful Innovation
Hemlock's bar progra will feature a curated selection of craft cocktails. Signature drinks include:
-
Sage Grouse: The Famous Grouse blended malt Scotch, elderflower, vanilla, lemon, passionfruit, cucumber, and a touch of absinthe.
Ponderosa Sour: Old Forester 1920, Disaronno, almond, and egg white, offering a nutty twist on a classic sour.
Honoring Legacy While Embracing the Future
Beyond its dining offerings, Hemlock will serve as the exclusive caterer for all events at the Inn at 500 Capitol, providing exceptional culinary experiences for private gatherings, weddings, and corporate events. The restaurant will also offer room service to hotel guests.
For more information and reservations, visit Follow @hemlockboise on Instagram.
Media Contact:
Vince DiNatale
760-214-0984
[email protected]
