HII Launching New “Build It: In America, For America” Ads Celebrating U.S.-Based Manufacturing Work And Workforce

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII), America's largest military shipbuilder, is launching a series of 15-second television advertisements as part of its nationwide“Build It” campaign.

The video advertisements, along with the broader“Build It” campaign, celebrate the crucial manufacturing work performed in the U.S. to build and deliver platforms and technologies in support of the national defense. These include American-built U.S. Navy ships and submarines, as well as uncrewed underwater vehicles, technologies, and networks built and integrated by HII to connect and enable today's all-domain joint force.

“'Build It' is a call to action to support the important work of building, in support of our national security,” HII President and CEO Chris Kastner said.“It's hard work and deserves respect. Ultimately it helps to protect us and our families. This campaign recognizes the ongoing value and contributions of those who build careers out of building our national defense.”

The ads feature actual shipbuilders, engineers and technologists who've worked for HII and who provide commentary in their own words. HII is the largest industrial employer in the commonwealth of Virginia, and in the state of Mississippi.

The“Build It” campaign supports revitalizing American manufacturing and strengthening the defense industrial base to meet the urgent, increased demand for ships and technologies by the U.S. Navy and the nation.







A playlist of the video advertisements can be found at: .

In addition to recruiting motived talent to shipbuilding, HII is actively developing the next generation of skilled professionals through its apprenticeship programs offered in each of its three divisions. These programs offer a rigorous multi-year curriculum that combines hands-on training, academic coursework and real-world experience.

The HII apprentice schools give students a direct path to skilled careers and long-term growth in the shipbuilding industry. By blending tradition with advanced technology, HII is not just filling jobs - it's developing leaders and investing in the future of the American workforce.

This“Build It” campaign can be found across HII digital outreach and social media and through educational partnerships to bring the message directly to the next generation of American builders.

HII is hiring at all experience levels, offering paid training, competitive wages, long-term careers, and a strong sense of purpose. Jobs are available across three divisions:



Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia, builder of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines for the U.S. Navy.

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi, builder of amphibious ships and destroyers for the U.S. Navy. Mission Technologies in Virginia, provider of digital defense and national security solutions, and the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs).



About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:



HII on the web:

HII on Facebook:

HII on X: HII on Instagram:

Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at