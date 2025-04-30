Caste Based Census Will Help To Frame In-Depth Policies: Maha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Union government's decision on caste based census will help in framing more in-depth policies for the upliftment of the needy and their overall development.

“I sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic decision announcing the inclusion of caste count in the census process. This will surely help in framing more in-depth policies for the upliftment of the needy and their overall development. The decision of the government of PM Modi to conduct a caste census is historic,” he said.

The Chief Minister also targeted the Congress, saying that it did nothing but politics for many years by not accepting the demand for a caste based census.

“But, PM Modi has accepted the caste based census, and a new era of social justice has begun. For this, my heartfelt thanks to PM Modi,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also hailed the Central government's historic decision to conduct a caste based census, calling it a decisive step toward achieving genuine social justice in India.

He asserted that the vision of an equitable and inclusive society, as championed by Babasaheb Ambedkar, is now on the path to becoming a reality.

“PM Modi has demonstrated extraordinary courage by initiating a caste based census for the first time since independence. The Shiv Sena stands in full support of this bold and people-centric initiative,” he said.

Shinde emphasised that the data collected through the caste census will enable more effective implementation of welfare and development schemes, ensuring that benefits reach the most marginalised sections of society.

“This move reflects the true spirit of the Constitution. It is a significant step toward equality, inclusion, and empowerment for all citizens,” he said.

He also took aim at the Congress party, accusing it of betraying the cause of social equity for decades.

“For years, Congress made hollow promises about caste-wise data but lacked the will to act. They treated communities as mere vote banks, which is why they never took concrete action,” he said.

“Those who walk around with red notebooks and slogans about 'saving the Constitution' are now exposed. Their inaction over the decades speaks louder than their theatrics. This decision proves that Prime Minister Modi is committed to justice, not just politics,” he claimed.

The NCP leader and Samata Parishad founder Chhagan Bhujbal met the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and thanked him and the Central government for its decision to conduct the caste based census.

In his reaction, Bhujbal said,“The demand for a caste based census by the Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad since 1992. This demand has been finally met after the Union Cabinet took the decision to conduct the caste based census.”