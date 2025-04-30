Entropiq Launches To Deliver First Fully Integrated Quantum Entropy As A Service (Qeaas) For Critical Infrastructure

MOBILE, Ala., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of EntropiQ , the first and only provider of on-demand, elastic, high-performance Quantum Entropy as a Service (QEaaS) with integrated military-grade, crypto-agile endpoint protection and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC). EntropiQ is purpose-built to secure sensitive data and communications across critical infrastructure-before quantum computers make traditional encryption obsolete.

EntropiQ addresses a growing global concern: adversaries are actively harvesting encrypted data today to decrypt later using future quantum capabilities. In response, EntropiQ delivers true quantum entropy seeded from a hardware root of trust, transmitted over a cloaked, post-quantum encrypted network, and delivered via a simple, API-based platform. Deployment is fast, cost-effective, and designed to meet NIST SP 800-90 guidelines, with no rip-and-replace required.

Backed by $2.5M in anchor investment from Nfina and a $1M grant from Innovate Alabama, EntropiQ is already operational in Equinix Solution Validation Centers in Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C., with upcoming expansions to Frankfurt and Abu Dhabi. Equinix, the world's digital infrastructure leader, has invited EntropiQ to showcase at its Quantum Computing Center in Tokyo.

"Quantum computing is accelerating, and traditional encryption won't last. EntropiQ offers the first turnkey path to post-quantum resilience-available right now," said Josh Lewis, CEO and Co-founder of EntropiQ.

About EntropiQ

EntropiQ delivers secure Quantum Entropy as a Service (QEaaS) to help enterprises, governments, and infrastructure providers defend against quantum-era threats. Its fully automated, U.S.-built solution combines true quantum entropy, cloaked networks, and PQC in a zero-trust framework, with integration options for any deployment model: SaaS, private cloud, hybrid, or on-prem.

About GIS QSP

GIS Quantum Solutions Practice (GIS QSP) is EntropiQ's sister company and a global provider of mission-ready cybersecurity solutions for governments and regulated industries. Specializing in post-quantum cryptography, sovereign cloud design, and critical infrastructure protection, GIS QSP supports the U.S. and its allies in securing digital operations from edge to core.

SOURCE EntropiQ

