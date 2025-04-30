British Swim School Becomes The First Full Swim School Franchise To Partner With Stop Drowning Now

British Swim School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- British Swim School, North America's leading "learn to swim" provider, is proud to announce its official partnership with Stop Drowning Now (SDN). The collaboration marks a significant milestone, as British Swim School becomes the first full swim school franchise to align with SDN's mission. This is the latest commitment made by British Swim School to help students of all age groups build confidence to face challenges in and out of the water, positioning individual franchise locations and their instructors as trusted go-to providers for effective survival and swimming skills.

"The demand for swim lessons and water safety education is growing, making this the perfect time to expand our efforts," said Ashley Gundlach, President of British Swim School. "As the first swim school franchise partner of Stop Drowning Now, we are proud to lead the industry in drowning prevention. This partnership is also an important step forward in equipping individual British Swim School franchise locations with the knowledge and tools to help others become lifelong swimmers."

Stop Drowning Now is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through drowning prevention education. By providing water safety resources to schools, municipalities, and aquatic professionals, SDN is making an impact on the lives of many across the country.

"We are thrilled that British Swim School has become the first large swim school organization to join forces with Stop Drowning Now in our mission to save lives," said Bobby Hazen, Director, Stop Drowning Now. "Together, we will bring water safety education and swimming lessons to communities, helping to prevent future tragedies."

British Swim School and Stop Drowning Now are launching joint awareness campaigns, workshops, and community engagement initiatives, supplying franchisees with valuable resources and opportunities to support the organizations' efforts of making water safety education more accessible to families across North America.

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skills the brand offers their children, but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and an easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 500 schools across the United States and Canada.

About Stop Drowning Now

Stop Drowning Now is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing best practice drowning prevention strategies through education to parents, caregivers, children, communities and governments.

Ambassadors collaborating on a National level to provide impactful drowning prevention educational resources

such as:



An early education water safety/drowning prevention platform second to none which includes: pre-k, daycare, K-2, 3rd-5th grade storybook readings, amazing presentation storyboards, coloring sheets, water safety tip sheets, water safety checklists, access to our amazing, fun, interactive "ReesSpecht the Water" in school assembly, and a wonderful teachers written certified curriculum.

Up to date facts, water safety best practices, drowning statistics, and data.

Information on passed or proposed water safety, drowning prevention, and swim lessons State and Federal legislation. High School volunteer Clubs, Community partnerships, No-Drown Towns. A professional staff and board with well over 50 years of combined water safety, swim lesson, and drowning prevention experience.

