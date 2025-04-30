Freddie Mac Announces Release Date For First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) announced today that it plans to report its First Quarter 2025 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The company will hold a call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, May 1, 2025, to share the company's results with the media. The call will be concurrently webcast , and the replay will be available on the company's website for approximately 30 days. All materials related to the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.

