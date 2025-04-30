A Trifecta Of Awards: Trivistausa Design + Build Voted 2025 Best Builder, Best Home Expert And Best Design Duo

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TriVistaUSA Design + Build awarded Best Builder by Arlington magazine, Best Home Expert by Northern Virginia magazine, and Best Design Duo by DC Modern Luxury

- TriVistaUSA Design + Build Founder & President Michael SauriARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TriVistaUSA Design + Build was recognized by Arlington magazine as the 2025 Best Builder in Arlington, McLean, and Falls Church, Virginia. Based on results of the magazine's annual readers' poll, TriVistaUSA Design + Build was officially honored with the title in the magazine's January/February 2025 issue.Co-owned by Arlington, Virginia locals Michael and Deborah Sauri, TriVistaUSA Design + Build has been recognized 12 times by the readers of Arlington magazine as the leading residential design and build firm in the region's“Best Of” categories, including Best Builder and Best Remodeler.In addition, TriVistaUSA Design + Build was recognized as a 2025 Best Home Expert in NOVA by Northern Virginia magazine , as well as Best of Luxury Design 2025 Mid-Atlantic/Best Design Duo by DC Modern Luxury/Interiors magazine-both of which are also determined by annual readers' polls.“As long-time residents of Arlington, we understand the needs of our neighbors and how their home's design should support those needs,” says TriVistaUSA Design + Build Founder & President Michael Sauri.“It's a wonderful experience to help our clients-who are neighbors-create their dream homes.”TriVistaUSA Design + Build is an award-winning family-owned residential contracting firm specializing in home remodeling projects. For 20 years, the firm's high-end renovation services focus on full home remodels and additions, kitchen and bath remodeling, outdoor spaces, and more. With an in-house team of architects, interior designers, and skilled craftsmen, TriVistaUSA Design + Build creates spaces that complement their client's lifestyle and design aesthetic.“We're proud to serve our community,” says TriVistaUSA Design + Build Co-Founder & Creative Director Deborah Sauri.“Creating beautiful living spaces that truly work for our clients and their families is the driving force behind everything our team achieves.”For more information about TriVistaUSA Design + Build, contact Sherry Moeller at ....About TriVistaUSA Design + BuildFounded in 2005 and based in Arlington, Virginia, TriVistaUSA Design + Build is an award-winning, family-owned remodeling firm specializing in high-end residential renovations. Co-Founders Michael and Deborah Sauri built the company as a team, with one central mission: To provide quality and creative designs with an aesthetic yet practical flair to complement their client's lifestyle needs. TriVistaUSA Design + Build utilizes green building practices with the promise that their thoughtful designs build fine living solutions. TriVistaUSA Design + Build is a respected member of Remodelers Advantage. Michael Sauri serves as President of the Professional Remodeling Organization (PRO), as well as Chairman of the Board of the PRO Metro DC chapter. For more information visit .

Sherry Moeller

Moki Media Moeller

+1 301-807-0910

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.