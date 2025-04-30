Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
21Shares AG - Announcement: 2024 Financial Statements


2025-04-30 12:45:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 21Shares AG, the issuer of ETPs listed on various trading venues, has published its financial statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2024. The financial statements are available at:


Contact:
Email: press@21shares.com
Phone: +41 44 260 86 60

About 21Shares AG:
21Shares AG, Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich, is a Swiss corporation registered in the commercial register of Zurich under the number CHE-347.562.100. It was incorporated on 27 July 2018 and its purpose is the issuance of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) in Switzerland and worldwide.


