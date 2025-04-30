Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Grill Accessory For Boat Docks (MHO-487)

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to swing your grill over the water and out of the way when grilling on the dock," said an inventor, from Adrian, Mo., "so I invented the DECK & DOCK B B Q BUDDY. My design would enhance safety, space, and convenience on boat docks."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to suspend a grill off a boat dock while cooking or cooling, offering added space on the dock for walking or congregating. This innovative solution not only increases safety and convenience but also helps prevent tripping hazards and injuries. Can be securely mounted on a deck post and swings away from the deck for versatile use on both decks and docks. Its durable design ensures longevity and ease of use, making it ideal for individuals who own lakeside or riverside property, boat owners, marinas, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MHO-487, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

