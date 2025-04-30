Pacaso Reports Strong Full Year 2024 Results

Pacaso posts $164.5M in 2024 transactions, grows adjusted gross profit by 18%



Adjusted gross profit, excluding the impact of whole home sales, of $23.6 million, which represents 18% year-over-year growth (1)

Gross real estate transacted and associated service fees, excluding whole home sales, of $164.5 million, resulting in 16% year-over-year growth (2)

Adjusted EBITDA of $(20.4) million down from $(26.8) million (3) Total real estate inventory and real estate investment assets of $59.4 million, down from $85.2 million (4)

"Pacaso's 2024 performance reflects the growing demand for our co-ownership model and the strength of our product-market fit," said Austin Allison, Pacaso co-founder and CEO. "As more families embrace smarter, more flexible ways to own a vacation home, we've continued to scale efficiently, deliver value to our owners, and strengthen the foundation for long-term growth."

"In 2024, we made meaningful progress toward profitability by executing a disciplined financial strategy and streamlining operations," said Alvaro Cortes, Pacaso's Chief Financial Officer. "Adjusted EBITDA loss improved by 24% , real estate investments and inventory were reduced by over 30%, and we decreased cash burn - clear indicators that our path to sustainable, profitable growth is well underway."

The strong performance follows a series of strategic initiatives focused on expanding Pacaso's home portfolio across desirable second-home markets, investing in product innovation, and enhancing operational efficiency. In late 2024, the company launched a new growth round open to both accredited and non-accredited investors, aimed at accelerating growth and broadening access to luxury second home ownership.

About Pacaso

Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership, enabling families to effortlessly own a luxury vacation home and travel with confidence. Pacaso curates private residences in premier destinations across the U.S. and internationally, with exceptional amenities, luxury interiors and expert design. After purchase, Pacaso professionally manages the home, provides white-glove scheduling and personalized service, and ensures seamless resale.

(1)We calculate Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit under GAAP adjusted for amortization of developed technology, inventory valuation adjustment in the current period, inventory valuation adjustment in prior periods, impairments and write-offs and share-based compensation. Inventory valuation adjustment in the current period is calculated by adding back the inventory valuation adjustments recorded during the period on homes that remain in inventory at period end. Inventory valuation adjustment in prior periods is calculated by subtracting the inventory valuation adjustments recorded in prior periods on homes sold in the current period. Additionally, we calculate Adjusted Gross Profit Excluding Impact of Whole Homes, which is an indication of the performance of our core business offering of selling and managing co-owned real estate and is a useful measure of the volume of transactions that flow through our platform in a given period. We view this metric as an important measure of business performance, as it captures gross profit performance related to units transacted in a given period and provides comparability across reporting periods.

(2) We define Gross real estate transacted and associated service fees, excluding whole home sales, as the total dollar value, less any concessions, of co-ownership transacted during the period which includes co-ownership real estate sales, gain from real estate investments presented gross, real estate services, and the applicable margin on such transactions. We view this metric as an indication of the performance of our core business offering of selling co-owned real estate and is a useful measure of the volume of transactions that flow through our platform in a given period, which ultimately impacts gross profit.

(3) We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss adjusted for interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, non-recurring expense, unrealized gain or loss on foreign currency, non-recurring impairment and write-offs, derivative expense and restructuring expense. Adjusted EBITDA is also adjusted to align the timing of inventory valuation adjustments recorded under GAAP to the period in which the related revenue or net gain on real estate investment is recorded in order to improve the comparability of the measure to our non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted gross profit above. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as providing a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance adjusted for non-recurring or non-cash items. Moreover, we have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measurement used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to analyzing operating expenses, evaluating performance, and performing strategic planning and annual budgeting.

(4)Real estate inventory and real estate investments assets combined represent the total gross asset value, net of valuation adjustments and impairments, excluding the impact of associated debt, as real estate investments are presented net of associated debt on the GAAP Balance Sheet.

Certain statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Pacaso's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Pacaso assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Pacaso does not give any assurance that Pacaso will achieve its expectations.

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, this press release may contain financial measures that do not conform to U.S. GAAP if we believe they are useful to investors or if we believe they will help investors to better understand our performance or business trends. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are included in our Offering Statement which may be obtained from: pacaso

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT IS AVAILABLE HERE .

