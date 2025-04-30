ALJON/S2 Manufacturing Expands Offerings With Bonfiglioli Squalo 1200 Horizontal Shear

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTUMWA, Iowa, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding its Bonfiglioli product line offerings, ALJON/S2 Manufacturing today announced the availability of Bonfiglioli Squalo 1200 Horizontal Shear for processing scrap metal. With low operating costs and ease of use, the Squalo 1200 can be set up in minutes. ALJON will be showcasing the Bonfiglioli Squalo 1200 at the ReMA Convention (May 12 – 15, booth A3).

Designed for use by a single operator, the Squalo 1200 features an automatic working cycle and shear head force of 850 tons. It is highly productive and processes 15-18 tons per hour of mixed light scrap. The Squalo 1200 does not require a concrete foundation, only firm level ground, and can be easily transported by truck because of its size (30'4” by 8'4” for transport). In addition, parts and service for the Squalo 1200 are available from ALJON.

“As the only distributor of Bonfiglioli products in North America, we are excited to expand our offerings with the Squalo 1200 Horizontal Shear, featuring low operating costs, easy transport and unmatched reliability,” said Curt Spry Sales Manager, ALJON.“The Squalo 1200 is a practical, efficient and cost-effective solution for processing scrap.”

In addition to the Squalo 1200, ALJON offers the 580CL -- a full-featured twin-ram logger/baler that is capable of efficiently processing 20-25 complete end-of-life cars, vans and pickups (including engines, transmissions, and running gear) per hour. The comfortable climate-controlled cab is equipped with ALJON's exclusive monitoring system that allows the operator to monitor machine functions as well as see the baling function in real time.

About S2 Manufacturing

S2 Manufacturing, based in Ottumwa, Iowa, is a leading manufacturer of the ALJON landfill compactors, car crushers and metal baling equipment with service and support worldwide. S2 Manufacturing also serves as the sole (North American) distributor of Bonfiglioli "Squalo" portable guillotine shears, and Drake shredders. It also manufactures the high-quality Vammas airport snow removal equipment.

