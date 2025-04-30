RCI BANQUE : PLACEMENT OF A 624 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY GERMAN AUTO LOANS 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

PLACEMENT OF A 624 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY GERMAN AUTO LOANS

Mobilize Financial Services Group announces the placement of a securitization backed by auto loans originated by its German branch.

The FCT Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany v 2025-1 has placed 611m€ of Senior notes and 13m€ of subordinated notes. These notes are rated AAA(sf) / Aaa(sf) and AAA(sf) / Aa1(sf) respectively by DBRS and Moody's.

The Senior tranche, with a weighted average life of 2.95 years, has a coupon(1)of Euribor 1 month + 62bps. The subordinated notes, with a weighted average life of 4.66 years, have a coupon(1) of Euribor 1 month + 90bps.

This transaction confirms the diversified financing sources to which the company has access.

(1) Priced at par

About Mobilize Financial Services

Attentive to the needs of all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services, a subsidiary of Renault Group, creates innovative financial services to build sustainable mobility for all. Mobilize Financial Services, which began operations nearly 100 years ago, is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for customers and networks of Renault Group, and also for the brands Nissan and Mitsubishi in several countries.

With operations in 35 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, Mobilize Financial Services financed more than 1,3 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2024 and sold 3,7 million services. At the end of December 2024, average earning assets stood at 55,9 billion euros of financing and pre-tax earnings at 1,194 million euros.

Since 2012, the Group has deployed a deposit-taking business in several countries. At the end of December 2024, net deposits amounted to 30,5 billion euros, or 50 % of the company's net assets.

