Quiet Light Takes The Lead At Sellers Summit With Mastermind Sponsorship, M&A Expertise, And Exclusive Networking

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quiet Light, a leading advisory firm helping entrepreneurs buy and sell online businesses, is excited to announce its return to Sellers Summit 2025 , taking place May 6-8 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This year, Quiet Light's Mastermind Sponsorship provides direct access to over 100 high-level Mastermind attendees, positioning the firm at the heart of the event's most strategic conversations.Quiet Light's enhanced presence at Sellers Summit 2025 represents a significant opportunity for ecommerce business owners to connect with expert advisors who understand the unique challenges of online businesses. As part of this sponsorship, Quiet Light will connect directly with high-performing entrepreneurs and seven-figure sellers through an intimate Mastermind experience. In addition, Quiet Light will sponsor an invite-only networking event on May 23rd, creating an exclusive space for meaningful conversations and strategic partnerships beyond the summit.Quiet Light Advisors Chuck Mullins and Ian Drogin will take the main stage to deliver a high-impact session on the current state of the M&A landscape. In their presentation, "2025 M&A Market – What's Your Business Worth?", they'll break down what's really happening in today's market, how buyer behavior is shifting, and what that means for business valuations in 2025. Attendees will walk away with clear, actionable takeaways from two advisors who have bought, built, and sold their own online businesses.Throughout the event, Quiet Light Advisors will be available at their table to answer questions, share free educational resources, and connect with entrepreneurs considering their next move. Business owners can discuss specific concerns, receive tailored advice, and begin mapping out potential exit strategies with experienced professionals.About the Company:Quiet Light is an online business brokerage company founded in 2007 by Mark Daoust and has grown to sell over 850 online businesses and over $1,000,000,000 in total transaction value. Every Advisor at Quiet Light Brokerage has built, bought, or sold an online business, from the founder to the newest team member. Quiet Light provides sellers with a comprehensive, free, no-strings-attached valuation that considers the financials, unique systems, processes, and differentiators. Quiet Light also provides buyers with perfect acquisition opportunities.

