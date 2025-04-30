PBS Travel Series Bare Feet With Mickela Mallozzi Unveils Sneak Peek Of New Season Featuring Taiwan

Taiwan Tourism with Bare Feet Production team - (L to R) John McGovern, Jingzhen Chuang, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration's New York Office, host Mickela Mallozzi, Taiwan OhBear, Meredith Howard

Taiwan Tourism season preview - dance experience with the indigenous Tsou community in Alishan

Taiwan Tourism - Mickela Mallozzi introduces Taiwan at event

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Taiwan Tourism Administration announces its collaboration with PBS's acclaimed U.S. travel and cultural series Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi. Earlier this year in January, the production team traveled across Taiwan to film two dedicated episodes showcasing the island's rich culture, vibrant communities, and breathtaking landscapes. A special preview of the seventh and eighth seasons was held on April 29 International Dance Day in New York City, where Taiwan's vibrant segment captivated over a hundred media professionals and international tourism representatives.Supported by the Taiwan Tourism Administration, Mickela and her team spent 10 intensive days exploring Taiwan, capturing a diverse range of experiences: visiting the iconic Taipei 101, strolling Yongkang Street in Xinyi District, attending a performance by Cloud Gate Dance Theatre in Tamsui, picking tea and dancing with the indigenous Tsou community in Alishan, sampling creative cocktails and street food in Tainan, engaging with the Bulareyaung Dance Company and Amis Folk Center in Taitung, and journeying along the scenic East Coastline. Taiwan's dynamic cultural blend, natural beauty, and world-famous culinary scene left the team deeply inspired and eager to return.Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi is a four-time Emmy Award-winning series and one of PBS's most beloved travel shows in North America. Blending her dance background with cultural exploration, Mickela connects with communities worldwide through the universal language of dance. Taiwan will be the only Asian destination featured across the upcoming seasons, with two full episodes dedicated to showcasing the island's unique spirit. The Taiwan specials are set to air in the U.S., Canada, and other regions in late October 2025.Following the launch of its TAIWAN – Waves of Wonder 3.0 branding campaign last May, the Taiwan Tourism Administration has continued promoting Taiwan's mountains, waters, and scenic round-island travel routes to global audiences. Even seasoned travelers like Mickela and her team were amazed by Taiwan's vibrant cultural diversity, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality - vowing to return and experience even more of the island's treasures.Jingzhen Chuang, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration's New York Office, emphasized the significance of this partnership:“Through Bare Feet, Taiwan's cultural vibrancy, culinary richness, and natural beauty are shared with North American travelers. By partnering with PBS, we aim to inspire more travelers from the U.S. and Canada to discover Taiwan.” Travel to Taiwan is easier than ever, with U.S. and Canadian citizens eligible for 90-day visa-free entry. Additional travel promotions are currently available, including special deals like buy one, get one free Taiwan High-Speed Rail tickets , Taiwan the Lucky Land sweepstakes campaign , and complimentary half-day tours for transit passengers [] . Taiwan offers incredible convenience and unforgettable experiences - inviting travelers worldwide to come and experience its beauty, flavors, and cultural wonders firsthand.For more information on Taiwan tourism,visit the official website of the Taiwan Tourism Administrationfollow the social channels: Instagram @TaiwanTourism Facebook @Tour Taiwan - AmericaContact:Mini KaoTaiwan Tourism Administration New York Office...212-867-1632

