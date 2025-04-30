It's A Three-Peat For Silver Dollar City

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We appreciate our fans and the readers of USA TODAY for voting for Silver Dollar City," remarked Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City. "Every single day, our citizens strive to entertain our guests in this unique theme park nestled in the heart of the Ozarks. In the past year, we've welcomed visitors from all 50 states plus 30 countries. Our guests choose to visit us for our eclectic mix of thrilling rides, family experiences, home cooking-inspired menus, skilled demonstrating craftsmen and artisans, entertaining shows and world-class festivals that change by season."

As a thank you to The City's most devoted fans, the Ozark Mountain theme park has gifted exclusive Bring-A-Friend tickets (valid May 1-30, 2025) to all current 2025 Season Pass Holders . The best deal of the season is still a season pass, with unlimited visits to The City all-year long for less than the cost of two visits, along with exclusive season pass holder perks and Season Pass Appreciation Days, featuring exclusive ride time and discounts August 4-17.

Along with the prestigious win are additional honors for The City's famous foods, toe-tapping entertainment and one-of-a-kind roller coasters. The mouthwatering barbecue at Rivertown Smokehouse claimed second place for "Best Theme Park Restaurant" and the stage show featuring the Rivertown Ramblers ranked second for "Best Theme Park Entertainment ." Time Traveler landed sixth for "Best Roller Coaster," the highest-ever ranking for the country's fastest, steepest and tallest spinning coaster .

The fun is just starting for Silver Dollar City's 65th season, with special savings all season long, including a 2 Days for the Price of 1 ticket to enjoy all-new summertime entertainment like the NEW Drone & Fireworks Spectacular, NEW Silver Dollar Circus and NEW Wild West Comedy Stunt Show. Be sure to visit silverdollarcity/savings or download the Silver Dollar City App for information on the latest deals during The City's season of savings, operating calendars and more.

SOURCE Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts