HR Risk Mitigation To Showcase Service Excellence At The 2025 NYC SHRM Biennial Conference

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Risk Mitigation LLC, a leader in employment related background checks, announced today its participation in the 2025 NYC Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Biennial Conference , to be held at Convene on May 6, 2025.

This conference is a unique opportunity to enhance your HR knowledge, hear from industry pioneers and changemakers, as well as premiere service providers, offering insights into the latest trends, best practices, and innovations in the field of human resources. HR Risk Mitigation is thrilled to join this event to connect with colleagues and share its expertise and service offerings, designed to optimize the employee screening process.

"As a premier background screening provider, we recognize the importance of ensuring a reliable, secure, and efficient background check process. At HR Risk Mitigation, we pride ourselves on a level of diligence in employment screening that is unmatched," said Marissa Medford, Director of Research at HR Risk Mitigation. "We're excited to participate in the NYC SHRM Biennial Conference this year and look forward to seeing old and new faces. Can't wait to see you in a New York minute!"

Visit HR Risk Mitigation during one of your breaks to learn more and stop by our exhibit to drop your business card for a chance to win a Capital Grille gift.

HR Risk Mitigation LLC - Unlocking the power of accurate information to mitigate risk and build better teams for clients .

About HR Risk Mitigation

HR Risk Mitigation specializes in providing the gold-standard in background screening services, harnessing its vast knowledge and investigative expertise to service clients with their crucial talent acquisition decisions. With a team of seasoned professionals dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of accuracy and compliance, the firm provides clients with in-depth, comprehensive research, vetting high-level executives and key personnel, leveraging multiple layers of sophisticated resources, public records, and more. The firm is relentless in providing clients with meticulous information combined with expert human analysis for compliant and reliable reporting. Mitigate risk and build excellent teams to enhance your corporate governance with HR Risk Mitigation.

To learn more about HR Risk Mitigation visit

Contacts

Website:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (844) 477-4750

SOURCE HR Risk Mitigation

