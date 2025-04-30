Erin Forry Joins SNA International To Lead Strategic Expansion Of Dnaconnect
"Erin's unparalleled combination of deep forensic expertise, national leadership, and international standards insight makes her a powerful addition to our team," said Allen Carr, Director of Advanced Programs at SNA International. "Her strategic vision and ability to deliver measurable impact perfectly align with SNA's mission to empower agencies with smart, scalable solutions that advance public safety, national security, and operational excellence."
Ms. Forry will lead a mission-driven team advancing public safety by applying modern technologies aligned with the latest forensic standards. Her appointment underscores SNA's continued commitment to scientific excellence, innovation, and operational support across forensic and public safety missions.
About SNA International
Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, SNA International provides essential services to government agencies engaged in high-consequence, high-visibility missions. The company applies advanced science, innovative technology, and expert talent to solve complex challenges. SNA specializes in identifying and removing the cultural, structural, policy, process, and technological barriers that hinder mission performance. Committed to its founding philosophy, SNA creates cutting-edge, reliable solutions that work in the real world.
For more information on SNA, visit .
SOURCE SNA International
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment