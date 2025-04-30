Erin Forry Joins SNA International To Lead Strategic Expansion Of Dnaconnect

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Ms. Forry brings a wealth of experience in forensic science, program leadership, and international standards development. Her distinguished career includes serving as President of the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors, Chair of the U.S. Technical Advisory Group to ISO TC 272, and Quality Manager at the Boston Police Department Crime Lab. She has successfully guided forensic laboratories through complex transitions to ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. She has spearheaded numerous initiatives that optimized forensic operations, improved turnaround time, and ensured compliance with FBI and ISO standards.

"Erin's unparalleled combination of deep forensic expertise, national leadership, and international standards insight makes her a powerful addition to our team," said Allen Carr, Director of Advanced Programs at SNA International. "Her strategic vision and ability to deliver measurable impact perfectly align with SNA's mission to empower agencies with smart, scalable solutions that advance public safety, national security, and operational excellence."

Ms. Forry will lead a mission-driven team advancing public safety by applying modern technologies aligned with the latest forensic standards. Her appointment underscores SNA's continued commitment to scientific excellence, innovation, and operational support across forensic and public safety missions.

About SNA International

Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, SNA International provides essential services to government agencies engaged in high-consequence, high-visibility missions. The company applies advanced science, innovative technology, and expert talent to solve complex challenges. SNA specializes in identifying and removing the cultural, structural, policy, process, and technological barriers that hinder mission performance. Committed to its founding philosophy, SNA creates cutting-edge, reliable solutions that work in the real world.

