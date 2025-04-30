403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Publication Information Brochure Vastned Group
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vastned (Vastned NV, Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam: VASTB) announces that today it has published an information brochure on its website. The brochure informs Vastned Group's stakeholders and potential investors about its real estate portfolio, strategy, group structure and internal operations since 1 January 2025. The document also contains pro forma consolidated and unaudited financial information on the Vastned Group that can act as a supplement to the financial information already contained in the annual financial report of Vastned NV and Vastned Retail N.V..
Full press release:
Attachment
-
Publication information brochure Vastned Group
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment