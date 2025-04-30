Publication information brochure Vastned Group

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vastned (Vastned NV, Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam: VASTB) announces that today it has published an information brochure on its website. The brochure informs Vastned Group's stakeholders and potential investors about its real estate portfolio, strategy, group structure and internal operations since 1 January 2025. The document also contains pro forma consolidated and unaudited financial information on the Vastned Group that can act as a supplement to the financial information already contained in the annual financial report of Vastned NV and Vastned Retail N.V..

