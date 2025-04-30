Exosens: Availability Of Documents And Information Relating To The Combined General Meeting Of 23 May 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASEMÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 30 APRIL 2025





EXOSENS ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 23 MAY 2025





Shareholders of Exosens (the 'Company') are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) to be held on Friday, 23 May 2025 at 10 a.m. at Apostrophe, 83 avenue Marceau, 75016 Paris, France.

The meeting notice, including the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) No. 47 on 18 April 2025. The notice of meeting will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) No. 54 on 5 May 2025 and in a legal gazette : Echos-judiciaires.com. The procedures for participating and voting at this Combined General Meeting are set out in these notices.

Shareholders may consult and download the information and documents provided for in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code relating to the Combined General Meeting on the Exosens website at the following address: (section Investors/General Meeting of Shareholders).

Documents that must be made available to shareholders in connection with General Meetings will be available at Exosens' registered office, Domaine de Pelus 18 Avenue de Pythagore Axis Business Park Bat 5e 33 700 Mérignac, France, in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

Any shareholder may inspect these documents at Exosens' registered office or send a request by email to the following address: ... during the 15 days preceding the date of the General Meeting.

About Exosens

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor‐made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 11 sites, in Europe and North America, and with over 1,800 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris ﴾Ticker: EXENS – ISIN: FR001400Q9V2﴿. Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including the SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: .

Investor relations

