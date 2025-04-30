403
Unaudited Financial Results Of AB Pieno Žvaigždės For The Three Months Of 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to preliminary unaudited data, the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždės in the first three months of 2025 was EUR 52.3 million (sales revenue for the first three months of 2024 was EUR 45.6 million). In the first three months of 2025, the company generated a net profit of EUR 0.2 million. In the first three months of 2024, the company generated a net profit of EUR 2.2 million.
Laimonas Vaškevičius
CFO
+370 52461419
