Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

RCI Banque: ‘’2Nd Supplement To The 2024 Base Prospectus EMTN’’


2025-04-30 12:15:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) April 30th, 2025

RCI Banque: ''2 nd Supplement to the 2024 Base Prospectus EMTN''

A second supplement to RCI Banque Base Prospectus, dated December 30th, 2024, is now available on the Mobilize Financial Services website

Attachment

  • RCI Banque - Second Supplement to 2024 Base Prospectus - Final

MENAFN30042025004107003653ID1109492174

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search