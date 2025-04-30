BNP PARIBAS SA: Disclosure For G-Siis Indicators As Of 31 December 2024

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 30 April 2025

Global systemically important institutions (G-SIIs) indicators for BNP Paribas Group as of 31 December 2024 are presented hereafter according to European Banking Authority (EBA) Implementing Technical Standards.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) assesses the systemic importance of banks in a global context.

The measurement approach of the global systemic importance is indicator-based. The methodology is outlined in“Global systemically important banks: updated assessment methodology and the higher loss absorbency requirement”(1).

The indicators provided hereafter are calculated based on specific instructions by the BCBS and thus may be not directly comparable against other disclosed information. It has to be noted that BCBS instructions are based on the regulatory, not the accounting consolidation scope.

