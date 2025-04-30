EMS Announces Strategic Investment In Payment Nerds & Pet Payments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and CLEVELAND, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS), a leader in innovative payment solutions, announced a strategic investment in Payment Nerds and Pet Payments, two new ventures from former PaymentCloud founder, Shawn Silver. Both Payment Nerds and Pet Payments have entered into distribution agreements with EMS. Silver transitioned out of his role with EMS-owned PaymentCloud last year and will serve as CEO of Payment Nerds.

Payment Nerds is a vertically integrated payment platform that caters to low and medium-risk industries, including hospitality, retail, e-commerce, and more. Pet Payments serves the veterinary practices, mobile clinics, and pet grooming verticals.

"Starting PaymentCloud and watching it grow has been an incredible journey," stated Silver. "I'm deeply appreciative of the EMS team and their support as I take this next step. I look forward to continuing my relationship with EMS as our processing partner and utilizing their innovative merchant platforms to fuel our growth."

Afshin Yazdian, Executive Chairman & CEO of EMS, added, "EMS is thrilled to take on the role of strategic investor in Payment Nerds and Pet Payments. I look forward to cementing an exciting distribution partnership that promises continued advancement across the fintech industry."

Yazdian continued, "We are immensely grateful for Shawn's role in driving success at PaymentCloud. This transition represents a win-win scenario, allowing for new growth opportunities for both EMS and Shawn's latest ventures. We look forward to fueling Shawn's success."

This critical investment underscores EMS's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and maintaining strong relationships within the fintech ecosystem. EMS has transformed into a leading technology-driven fintech platform providing modern boarding and support systems that offer its distribution partners an unparalleled customer experience. The company remains dedicated to delivering modern payment solutions and ensuring merchant satisfaction.

About Payment Nerds

Payment Nerds is redefining the payments industry by integrating cutting-edge technology with a strong emphasis on personalized merchant support. Serving businesses of all sizes, Payment Nerds specializes in reducing processing costs, streamlining payment integrations, and enhancing customer experiences.

Our team of industry experts is dedicated to delivering flexible, cost-effective, and secure payment solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients. Learn more at paymentnerds and petpayments .

About Electronic Merchant Systems

Electronic Merchant Systems is an industry-leading merchant services provider that businesses depend on for their processing needs. Over 30,000 retail, internet, and omnichannel customers nationwide rely on the firm's diverse suite of modern payment solutions. From credit card processing and risk management to gateways and virtual terminals, sales software, and web management, EMS offers comprehensive tools that empower businesses to thrive.

EMS further leverages the robust services of its subsidiaries, Peel Payments, MaxxPay, Total Touch, Paysley, and PaymentCloud, to drive client success. Discover more at emscorporate .

