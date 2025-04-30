New Toll Brothers Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Apex, North Carolina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) APEX, N.C., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced its newest Raleigh-area community, Weston Reserve , is coming soon to Apex, North Carolina. This exclusive community will feature just 23 single-family homes in a serene setting with sales anticipated to begin in late spring of 2025.

Weston Reserve will offer stunning home designs with expansive two-story floor plans ranging from 4,050 to over 5,200 square feet. Home buyers will be able to choose from six exceptional floor plans with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3.5 to 6.5 baths, and 2- to 4-car garages. Options for home offices, first-floor primary bedroom suites, spacious guest suites, and indoor/outdoor living features are available. Each home will be built with the quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Homes will be priced from $1.3 million.









Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants

“Weston Reserve offers a rare opportunity for luxury living in one of the most sought-after locations in Apex,” said Ted Pease, Division President for Toll Brothers in Raleigh.“Our exclusive new enclave of homes will offer home shoppers the choice of spacious floor plans and elegant personalization options for their new dream home.”

Residents of Weston Reserve will enjoy proximity to downtown Apex and nearby recreation including the American Tobacco Trail and Jordan Lake. The community is ideally situated with exceptional access to Raleigh and Durham via Highway 64 and 540. Children will have the opportunity to attend schools within the highly ranked Wake County Public School System.

This future Toll Brothers community will be located on Weston Farm Way at Transit Trail in Apex. For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Weston Reserve, call (844) 840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC .









About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

