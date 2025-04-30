Best Entrepreneur – Jason Provenzano – Manufacturing (Gold)

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 10. Tickets are now on sale .

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Makers Nutrition was nominated for its strides in Manufacturing.

"Winning in the 2025 American Business Awards is a proud moment for our entire team," said Executive Vice President Stephen Finnegan. "This recognition reflects our relentless commitment to excellence and our mission to deliver unmatched service and innovation in the nutraceutical industry. We're especially thrilled to celebrate Jason Provenzano being named Best Entrepreneur of the Year-his visionary leadership continues to drive our success."

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at .

About Makers Nutrition

A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click her to learn more.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

Sponsors of the 2025 American Business Awards include HCLTech, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

SOURCE Makers Nutrition, LLC